‘Socialist’ Dems Silent On Whether They’ll Renounce DSA Membership As Backlash Spreads Over Pro-Hamas Rally

Several “socialist” representatives in Congress have remained silent on whether they’ll renounce their membership in the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) as backlash spreads over the organization’s response to deadly terrorist attacks in Israel.

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Greg Casar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t respond to multiple inquiries from the Daily Caller News Foundation on whether or not they would maintain their memberships with the DSA following widespread condemnation over a pro-Hamas rally held in New York City. Democratic Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar renounced his membership in the DSA Wednesday following the organization’s position on the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel Saturday that killed over 1,200 Israelis. (RELATED: While AOC And Jamaal Bowman Condemn Pro-Hamas Rally, Other ‘Socialist’ Dems Stay Silent)

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms,” Thanedar wrote in a statement, renouncing his DSA membership.

Nithya Raman, a DSA-endorsed Democratic Los Angeles city councilmember, said their statement on the attacks “failed to reckon with the horrors committed by Hamas.”

The New York City Democratic Socialist’s (NYC DSA) pro-Palestine rally in Times Square on Sunday also drew criticism from many mainstream New York Democratic officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. After mounting criticism from within the Democratic party, the NYC DSA released a statement backtracking on the rally.

“We understand why many, including our allies, were shocked by the timing and the tone of this message in a moment of profound fear and grief. We are sorry for the confusion our post caused and for not making our values explicit. We are also concerned that some have chosen to focus on a rally while ignoring the root causes of violence in the region, the far-right Netanyahu government’s escalating human rights violations,” the NYC DSA wrote in a statement.

Cortez released a public statement Monday condemning the pro-Palestine NYC DSA rally.

“The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment,” Cortez said.

Two Democratic New York officials, state Sen. Julia Salazar and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, backtracked from the rally, alleging they had no part in it and did not participate, according to a statement.

“We did not participate in or promote these rallies or actions. We are disturbed to hear reports of statements from individuals who attended which minimized or justified civilian deaths and the devastating impact of the violence committed in Israel,” they wrote.

The DSA and NYC DSA did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

