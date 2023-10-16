Donor Flees Harvard Over Failure To Take ‘Clear And Unequivocal Stand’ After Hamas Attack

Harvard University lost another donor on Monday following its response to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, according to a letter obtained by StopAntisemitism.

The Wexner Foundation, started by billionaire Les Wexner, announced in a letter, obtained by StopAntisemitism, that it will no longer be donating to Harvard following the university’s response to attacks committed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 that killed over 1,300 people. The Wexner Foundation said it is “stunned and sickened” by Harvard’s failure “to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists last Saturday, the Sabbath and a festival day.” (RELATED: ‘From The River To The Sea’: College Students Hold Pro-Palestinian Rallies After Hamas Terrorist Attacks)

“In the absence of this clear moral stand, we have determined that the Harvard Kennedy School and The Wexner Foundation are no longer compatible partners. Our core values and those of Harvard no longer align. HKS is no longer a place where Israeli leaders can go to develop the necessary skills to address the very real political and societal challenges they face,” the letter reads.

Fantastic news – the next Ivy League domino falls as Wexner Foundation (led by Limited Brands founder Leslie Wexner) cuts off all funding to Harvard stating – “We are stunned and sickened at the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand… pic.twitter.com/eqI1np9cnq — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 16, 2023

“While we intend to develop new strategies and initiatives to develop Israel’s civil service leaders, The Wexner Foundation is formally ending its financial and programmatic relationships with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School,” the letter continues.

Multiple student groups signed a pro-Palestine letter that blamed the “Israeli colonial occupation” for the attack. Harvard President Claudine Gay later released a statement clarifying student organizations don’t speak for the university.

Billionaire Idan Ofer resigned from the executive board of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Thursday.

Harvard University and the Wexner Foundation did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

