REPORT: Former NBA Player Josh Jackson Accused Of Rape, Sending Women To Threaten Plaintiff

Former Phoenix Suns first-round pick, Josh Jackson, is facing accusations of rape and sending two women to rob and threaten the alleged victim, The Kansas City Star reported Monday, citing a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York.

The unidentified woman, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, alleged Jackson assaulted her in a New York hotel in 2022, the outlet reported, citing the lawsuit. Jackson then allegedly arranged for two women to break into the plaintiff’s apartment, resulting in threats against her life, according to the Star.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff met Jackson at a Super Bowl afterparty, according to the Star. Later, Jackson allegedly invited the woman to his hotel and offered her $1,500 for showing up. He then allegedly sent an Uber to take the woman to his hotel. Apparently expecting a continuation of the party, the woman went to Jackson’s hotel room where she found herself alone with him, the outlet reported. The lawsuit states she refused the money Jackson allegedly offered her.

After declining the ex-NBA player’s alleged advances, the woman fell asleep on his bed only to be awakened by Jackson sexually assaulting her, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Take His Money’: Former MLB Pitcher Reveals Rape Accuser’s Alleged Texts Following Settlement)

Following the alleged assault, Jane Doe said she received threatening messages and that two women broke into her apartment, which she believes was orchestrated by Jackson, the Star reported.

Jackson’s attorney, John Lauro, has denied the allegations, calling them “entirely false.”

“Mr. Jackson will vigorously contest these allegations in court and looks forward to the truth being fully told,” Lauro told the Star, adding his client “emphatically denies” assaulting anyone.

In 2019 while he was playing for the Phoenix Suns, Jackson was arrested in Florida for resisting arrest and escape. In 2017, he was charged misdemeanor property damage in Kansas for allegedly vandalizing a Kansas University women’s basketball player’s car.