Third Quarter Fundraising Totals Show Contentious Cash Dash In Key Senate Race

Third quarter fundraising totals released Sunday indicate an expensive race to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

Republicans Bernie Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose are vying for their party’s nomination in 2024, and have raised millions during the third fundraising quarter, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings. Brown only narrowly out-raised both Dolan and Moreno, who have been in the race since January and April, respectively, but still dominates in campaign cash as the race moves into the year’s final fundraising period.

Brown garnered $5.8 million in total receipts during the third fundraising quarter, and ended the period with $11.2 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing.

Moreno brought in $4.2 million total, and ended the fundraising quarter with $5 million in hard dollars, according to the FEC filing. Dolan’s campaign racked up $4.1 million in receipts, and reported $6.7 million cash on hand.

Both Moreno and Dolan’s totals include $3 million in personal contributions, according to the FEC filings. (RELATED: GOP Senate Candidate Accuses Primary Opponents Of Supporting Amnesty In Fiery Exchange)

LaRose, who entered the race in mid-July, brought in $1 million during his first fundraising quarter as a candidate, $250,000 of which were personal contributions, according to the FEC filing. The candidate also reported $868,679 in campaign cash.

“In just 75 days Frank LaRose has taken a commanding lead in the primary race to defeat Senator Sherrod Brown in 2024. Political support and polling reinforce this fact and with the close of Q3, Frank’s strong fundraising cements his frontrunner status,” LaRose general consultant Brett Buerck wrote in a memo obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Despite Frank not being a self-funder and while his primary opponents will rely on their family fortunes to finance their latest Senate bids, our campaign will have more than enough resources to compete and win the primary.”

An Emerson College survey released Oct. 10 indicated that Brown would lose to both Dolan and LaRose by 2 points and 1 point, respectively, and would win against Moreno by only 2 points.

Moreno and Dolan both ran for Senate during the 2022 midterms for the seat now held by Republican Sen. J.D. Vance. Dolan finished in third for the GOP nomination, while Moreno withdrew from the primary ahead of the election.

The Cook Political Report characterizes Brown’s seat, which he first secured in 2006, in the “Toss Up” column, along with Senate races in Arizona and West Virginia.

Moreno, Dolan and Brown did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

