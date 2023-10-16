Palestinian Authority Set To Pay Hamas Families Millions For Attacking Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) law immediately rewards the families of those Hamas members who died in their attack against Israel with a grant and monthly allowances, Palestinian Media Watch reported Sunday.

The PA would award each family with a $1,511 grant and a $353 monthly stipend for life, the outlet observed. All told, the dead 1,500 Hamas terrorists reportedly found in Israel would amount to a pay off of $2,789,430 for this month alone to the families of those who engaged in last week’s atrocities, the outlet calculated. (RELATED: Biden Admin Sent $75 Million To Palestine As Intel Agencies Were Buzzing About Gaza Strip)

The Palestinian Authority will be rewarding the Hamas terrorists and their families with $2,807,000 – already this month. The PA has not only expressed support for the Hamas terror attacks, but under PA law it will be rewarding the terrorists.

The PA is also set to reward the 50 Hamas terrorists who the Israelis captured, awarding them at least $17,590 this month, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

This policy by the PA is known as the “pay to slay” program.

The United States State Department reversed Trump’s policy of halting payments to the PA back in 2021 despite the high risk the millions sent may find its way to Hamas.

In 2017, the United States Congress passed the Taylor Force Act to explicitly prohibit American funds from being used by the PA unless it ended its relationship with terrorist organizations and its pay to slay program.