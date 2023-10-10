REPORT: Israel Defense Forces Spox Says It’s Found 1,500 Dead Terrorists In Israel

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) international spokesperson Lt. Colonel Richard Hecht announced Tuesday that a total of 1,500 bodies of Hamas terrorists were found in Israeli territory, according to The Times of Israel.

The IDF spokesperson further commented that no Hamas terrorists were detected crossing into Israel since Monday night, the Times of Israel reported. Hamas and other Iran-aligned terror organizations managed to breach Israel’s southern border Saturday and have since murdered at least 900 Israelis. In one attack alone at a music festival near the Gaza border, Hamas gunmen reportedly killed over 250 individuals. The slaughter was described as the “worst civilian massacre” in Israel’s history, per ABC News.

IDF says Gaza border finally sealed, bodies of 1,500 terrorists found inside Israel . Click to read ⬇️ https://t.co/nCjKV5StTp — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) October 10, 2023

Hamas also took over 100 hostages and allegedly threatened they would broadcast the victims’ executions if Israel should continue its retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip. (RELATED: Netanyahu Vows Israeli Response To Hamas Attack Will ‘Echo For Generations’)

The slaughter of Jews at the hands of Hamas has invoked comparisons to the Holocaust. “What has happened over the past 72 hours is the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. … [T]he Nazis tried to hide it. In this case, with Hamas in 2023, they are live-streaming their atrocities on TikTok,” journalist Bari Weiss told Fox News.

.@bariweiss: “What has happened over the past 72 hours is the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust… The Nazis tried to hide it. In this case, with Hamas in 2023, they are live-streaming their atrocities on TikTok.” pic.twitter.com/FzMPXioXNR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 10, 2023

Since Saturday’s invasion of Israel, the IDF announced Tuesday it has regained control of the border, The Times of Israel reported.