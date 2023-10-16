‘The Chosen’ Drops Season 4 Teaser Trailer, And It Is Epic

The teaser trailer for “The Chosen” season four dropped Monday, and it is absolutely incredible.

We all know the next season of “The Chosen” will be brutal. We all know what to expect because we’re almost at the final days. But what we don’t know is how the mind of Dallas Jenkins will present these final days to us.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out. “Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus are closing in while His followers are struggling to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone,” the description reads. Doesn’t it just give you chills?

Judging by the extensive length of the teaser, there is a lot to be covered in this next chapter of the most important story ever told. I don’t want to give much away for those who haven’t binged the seasons thus far. And if you haven’t, I highly recommend you start today. That way you’ll be caught up in time for season four — and you won’t be able to miss it. (RELATED: Cast And Creator Of ‘The Chosen’ Detail Their Incredible Journey To Becoming The Biggest Show In The World)

The fourth season of the show will be hitting … theaters?!?! in February, and hopefully will have the same streaming release as all prior seasons. We pray!

The teaser trailer is a dose of good news for fans of the hit series. Jenkins shared an update to social media, Friday, telling fans to pray for Israel as the nation suffers under terror attacks from Hamas. Actor Shahar Isaac, who plays Simon Peter in the series, lives near Capernaum, and is still there at the time of writing.