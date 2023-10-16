‘They Call Him Scarface’: Trump Says He Has Been Indicted More Times Than Al Capone

Former President Donald Trump said Monday while campaigning in Iowa that he was indicted more than notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone.

Trump’s remarks came after United States District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan imposed a partial gag order on him Monday at the request of special counsel Jack Smith for Trump’s trial on charges stemming from his effort to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election on Aug. 1. (RELATED: Sol Wisenberg Warns Of ‘Very Dangerous’ Trump Charges That Label ‘Protected Political Speech’ As ‘Criminal Activity’)

WATCH:



“Today a judge put on a gag order. I’ll be the only politician in history that runs with a gag order where I’m not allowed to criticize people, can you imagine that? I’m not allowed to criticize people,” Trump said during his speech. “So we’ll see. We’ll appeal it. And we’ll see, but it is so unconstitutional. The good thing is, we have so much support it is incredible. And it just makes it even more so.”

“Look, I’m the only guy that ever got indicted. I got indicted more than Alphonse Capone,” Trump continued. “Did anyone ever hear of Al Capone? They call him Scarface, he had a little scar, I’m sure it was a minor accident. But Al Capone, if you looked at him the wrong way, if he didn’t like you, you looked at him a little bit askance, he blew your brains out. He was only indicted one time. I’ve been indicted four times.”

Legal experts noted that much of the conduct Smith claimed was criminal in the indictment appeared to be protected by the First Amendment. Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz said that the indictment not only attacked the First Amendment, but also Trump’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

“They’ve weaponized the Justice Department and the FBI!” Trump said.

