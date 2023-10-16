Tim Scott Super PAC To Cancel Planned Fall Ad Buy, Memo Says

A super political action committee (PAC) supporting South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential bid is cancelling the majority of its remaining advertisement reservations for the fall, according to a memo obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Trust In The Mission (TIM) PAC will pull back on its previously announced $40 million ad buy that was scheduled to run through January in the key early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, according to the memo. While TIM PAC will still support Scott’s campaign in its efforts to win the nomination and beat President Joe Biden, Co-Chair Rob Collins wrote that the “Republican primary is stuck,” nodding to Trump’s massive lead in the polls.

“Donald Trump leads a cluster of statistically tied contenders by a wide margin. Vote share of non-Trump candidates trades up and down, but no campaign has achieved break away velocity. The fundamentals of this race remain unchanged: President Donald Trump occupies a lane to himself,” the memo reads. “So, we are doing what would be obvious in the business world but will mystify politicos – we aren’t going to waste our money when the electorate isn’t focused or ready for a Trump alternative. We have done the research. We have studied the focus groups. We have been following Tim on the trail. This electorate is locked up and money spent on mass media isn’t going to change minds until we get a lot closer to voting.”

TIM PAC Memo by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9, indicate Trump is leading the crowded field by 45 points, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 12.9%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 7.6%, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 6.2%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 3.7% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 2.8%.

Scott has 2% support, and all other GOP hopefuls received less than 1%, according to the RCP. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott-Boosting PAC Launches ‘True Grit’ Ad Days Before Second GOP Debate)

“From Day One, Tim’s campaign was built for the long haul — powered by the most primary cash on hand and the highest candidate favorability of anyone in the field,” campaign spokesperson Matt Gorman told the DCNF in a statement. “On issues ranging from foreign policy to abortion, he has been the clearest and strongest voice, leading while others have followed. We’re ready, as ever, to take our message into the early states and beyond.”

TIM PAC has also rejected the notion that DeSantis or Haley are the proper alternatives to Trump, according to the memo.

“President Trump has played to his strengths, effectively defined Gov. DeSantis, and now he will define Gov. Haley. Both campaigns argue they are a ‘Trump but fill-in-the-blank’ alternative for primary voters,” the memo reads. “Trump will negatively define them based on this flawed logic. They are national figures because of Trump. This authenticity gap in their presidential narrative will be exploited. Trump knows this, they know this and that is why DeSantis and Haley have only traded vote share.”

The super PAC will continue its door knocking campaign, fundraising, hosting events and receiving earned media, according to the memo.

Trump, Haley and DeSantis did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

