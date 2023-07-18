Tim Scott-Aligned Super PAC Makes $40 Million Ad Buy

A super political action committee (PAC) supporting South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential bid announced a $40 million ad buy Tuesday, according to a press release.

Trust In The Mission (TIM) PAC’s television and digital reservation is in addition to the organization’s previous $7.25 million ad buy that it launched in May and runs through next month, according to the press release. TIM PAC’s ad buy, which is the largest of any super PAC this cycle, will begin in September and run through January, and will air in the key early primary states — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

TIM PAC reported raising $19.28 million since Scott launched his presidential campaign in late May, in addition to the campaign’s near $6 million in total receipts. The senator ended the second quarter with over $21 million cash on hand — the most of any other Republican presidential candidate aside from former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Tim Scott Drops $6 Million Hint That He’s Definitely Running For President)

“This initial ad reservation allows us to lock-in the best inventory, times and locations at the lowest cost for any outside group in the 2024 race. As prices sky-rocket in the coming weeks, we will have a stable plan that will allow us to efficiently communicate our message, conduct a well-rounded campaign and better manage our cash,” TIM PAC co-chair Rob Collins said in a statement.

TIM PAC’s ground game operation in the three early primary states includes roughly a dozen staffers with nearly 100 door-knockers, which began in June, along with direct mail and text messaging, according to the press release.

Tim Scott campaign cash on hand, post 2ndQ: $21.1M Ron DeSantis campaign cash on hand post 2ndQ: $12.2M https://t.co/2fZIkxtUWO — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 16, 2023

“Paid media gets the attention but what will win the nomination will be our people. TIM PAC is utilizing its resources to connect with voters on the grassroots level through a multi-touch field program,” said Collins. “We have staff on the ground in the early states and will continue to promote Tim’s message through an aggressive voter contact program. Tim has built a national movement to go the distance and while there is a lot of work left to do, TIM PAC is proud to support him with the resources and operation to help him win the nomination.”

In Iowa and New Hampshire, Scott is behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 7% and 8% support, respectfully. In South Carolina, Scott has 10% support, behind the two frontrunners and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 Republican presidential primary, based on polls conducted between June 16 and July 16, indicates Scott has 3% support, compared to Trump’s 53.7%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 20.2%, former Vice President Mike Pence’s 6%, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s 4.5% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s 3.5%.

“Tim Scott is going to be the Republican nominee because his love of America, conservative vision and life story resonate with voters. Our supporters know that Tim is the biggest threat to Joe Biden and the far left because Tim’s life story and accomplishments undermine decades of Democrat lies about America,” said Collins.

