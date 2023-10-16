Video Shows Hamas Terrorist Shot And Killed While On Israeli Massacre

This is bone-chilling video that turns into straight up glory.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) dropped some raw footage Sunday, showing a “Hamas jihadists squad” invading the holy nation and then going on an outright murder spree of innocent Israelis. The video, which is around three minutes long, shows the terrorists in Gaza breaching security measures while carrying a load of weapons.

Hamas was seen on the clip crossing the border into Israel on motorbikes, going through a massive hole that was put into a metal fence. After going into Israeli territory, the video then shows the terrorists going from one home to the next in an undisclosed community, shooting at anybody and anything they come across.

Then, as Hamas was continuing to walk through the neighborhood, POW! One of them gets clipped by Israeli forces.

“Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree on an innocent Israeli community. The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces,” tweeted the IDF.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

⚠️Trigger Warning ⚠️ RAW FOOTAGE: Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree of an innocent Israeli community. The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces. pic.twitter.com/4sKuxl9uRq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Here’s an English translation of the footage:

Here’s the English subbed version of the video: pic.twitter.com/uCAWTiSvGa — Highwalker (@highwalker69) October 16, 2023

Hell of a video we have here, ladies and gentlemen.

I know for me personally, I couldn’t help but to feel angry while being surrounded by a dark vibe throughout the entire video, and then BOOM! The IDF clips one of those Hamas scumbags (hopefully both). I was instantly pumping my fist and swimming in a pool of glory, I couldn’t help but to be hype. (RELATED: Auburn Basketball’s Jewish Head Coach Bruce Pearl Blasts Obama, Biden As The Ones Who ‘Created The Crap’ In Israel)

God bless Israel, man. Keep up the good fight and demolish those losers.