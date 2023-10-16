Waka Flocka Flame Endorses Trump

Famous rapper Waka Flocka Flame endorsed former President Donald Trump to retake the White House in 2024, according to a social media post on Monday.

Waka Flocka Flame took to Twitter to share his political perspective with his nearly two million fans and followers, and told them, in no uncertain terms, that Trump has his vote. His message was concise and left no room for interpretation.

“TRUMP2024,” he wrote.

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

Waka Flocka Flame posted his public support of Trump in the wake of a predicted slide in black voters in favor of President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration has been criticized for alienating black voters, especially those in poor, heavily populated urban areas. Biden’s popularity has dwindled over his handling of the border crisis which has seen illegal migrants flooding the country. (RELATED: ‘Discouraged’: Focus Group Of Minority Voters Express Dismay With Biden’s Job Performance)

“We need to take care of our community, we need to take care of our black community, we need to open up these schools for mental health,” Caroline Ruff, Black Lives Matter Women of Faith founder, said during a Chicago city council meeting in May.

“We have not gotten anything for our community and we are sick and tired … enough is enough,” Ruff said.

The rapper’s bold show of support follows predictions that black voters might not show up for Biden in the 2024 election.

The comments posted to the rapper’s social media account were largely supportive of his political views, and encouraged others to jump on the Trump bandwagon.