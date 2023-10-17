Palestinian Leader Reportedly Cancels On Biden After Devastating Hospital Bombing

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has reportedly canceled his planned meeting with President Joe Biden following the bombing of a Gaza hospital, a senior Palestinian official told the Associated Press.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed Tuesday in an explosion at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, though it has not been confirmed who the perpetrator is amid conflicting reports on whether it was an Israeli or Hamas strike, according to The Jerusalem Post. Biden was set to meet with Abbas, his Majesty King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday in Jordan, to discuss the “humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.” However, Abbas no longer plans to attend, a senior Palestinian official told the Associated Press.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the missile that struck the hospital was fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, The Jerusalem Post reported. Officials in Gaza, however, claim that the rocket was fired by the IDF.

Blinken visited Israel and announced Monday that Biden would be making a trip to the country on Wednesday. Since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel, Biden has been vocal that the United States will support Israel through its war on Hamas, going as far as to say on Sunday that the terrorist group must be eliminated completely.

BREAKING: The 🇮🇱 IDF says blast at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was caused by a ‘failed Islamic Jihad rocket’ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 17, 2023

“On Wednesday, President Biden will visit Israel,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press briefing. “He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel. For the region and for the world. And he is coming here to do the following. First, the president will reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel and our Ironclad commitment to its security. President Biden will again make clear as he has done unequivocally since Hamas’ slaughter of more than 1,400 people including at least 30 Americans.”

Biden’s immediate response to the Israel crisis has come under some scrutiny. Conservative media personalities blasted Biden for hosting a barbecue for his White House staff and their families a day after war broke out in Israel. The next day, the White House called a “lid” before noon, indicating that there would be more public events, and the decision was met with backlash because the president had only made one public statement since the attack.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.