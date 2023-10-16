President Joe Biden Will Visit Israel, Blinken Says

President Joe Biden will take a trip to Israel on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Tel Aviv on Monday.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed while others were taken hostage after Hamas’ terrorist attack in early October. Biden has since noted the United States will support Israel through its war on Hamas, even saying Sunday that the terrorist group must be eliminated completely. (RELATED: Biden Says It Would Be ‘Big Mistake’ For Israel To Occupy Gaza, Hamas Doesn’t Represent Palestinians)

“On Wednesday, President Biden will visit Israel,” Blinken said in a press briefing. “He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel. For the region and for the world. And he is coming here to do the following. First, the president will reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel and our Ironclad commitment to its security. President Biden will again make clear as he has done unequivocally since Hamas’ slaughter of more than 1,400 people including at least 30 Americans.”

After his visit to Israel, Biden will travel to Amman, Jordan, and meet with Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a Monday statement.

“He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza,” Jean-Pierre said.

NEWS: Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, Blinken announces in Tel Aviv. @DailyCaller — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) October 17, 2023

At least 30 Americans have been killed following Hamas’ attack on Israel and 13 remain unaccounted for. Biden confirmed Tuesday that Americans were being held hostage though the number of hostages is unclear.

The president’s immediate response to the terrorist attack on Israel came under scrutiny. Biden was criticized for hosting a barbecue for his White House staff and their families a day after war broke out in the Middle East. The White House then called a “lid” the next day before noon, indicating that there would be more public events, which was met with backlash because the president had only made one public appearance since the attack.