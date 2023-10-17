‘God Forbid If We Ever Should Need One’: Florida Gun Shop Owners Say Hamas Attacks Have Driven Up Firearm Sales

Many in South Florida’s Jewish community have reportedly started to arm themselves and seek firearm training in response to Hamas’ recent invasion of Israeli towns.

Gun shop owners and shooting ranges across South Florida have witnessed a significant increase in gun and ammunition sales since Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of Israeli civilians and kidnapped dozens in a surprise attack, the local outlet reported.

SPIKE IN LOCAL GUN SALES – There has been a rise in local gun and ammo sales, and experts say it’s primarily coming from people within the Jewish community who want to protect themselves. https://t.co/mEfJZ5neaa — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 17, 2023

David Kowalsky, owner of the Florida Gun Store in Hollywood, Florida, told the outlet that he has been struggling to keep his shelves stocked due to business tripling in recent days.

The surge in sales has reportedly been driven primarily by individuals within the Jewish community who are concerned about their safety and that of their families.

“Israeli and Orthodox Jews for the most part,” Kowalsky said. “Just wanting to be trained to protect their families and have a firearm at home or on their person. Since last Saturday we have seen a tremendous public display of how prevalent anti-Semitism is and hate speech and how they want to rid the world of Jews.” (RELATED: Ivy League Professor Calls Hamas Terrorist Attacks ‘Exhilarating’ And ‘Energizing’ At Campus Rally)

There has reportedly been growing interest in firearm training classes among both men and women in the Jewish community. Kowalsky’s store has started to offer additional training classes to accommodate this rising demand, WPLG reported.

“We said what about the women? We need to do the things we need to do to prepare. To stay safe and to be able to use a gun, God forbid if we ever should need one,” a Jewish woman told the outlet.