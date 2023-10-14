Here’s The Current Status Of The Israel-Hamas War

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to evolve as the Israel Defense Force (IDF) prepares for a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip.

Over 1,300 Israelis have been killed in the mass terrorist attacks committed by Hamas, and over 120 people have been taken hostage, some of whom have been tortured or raped. The IDF has launched a sweeping counteroffensive and launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, and is preparing for a ground assault with troops and tanks in the region. (RELATED: Israel Says Its Forces Killed Hamas Leader Who Spearheaded Massacre)

“It will be lengthy. It will be lethal. It will be powerful. And it will be for forever,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a press conference Friday in reference to the impending counteroffensive.

Hamas claims that nine hostages, including five Israelis, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the last day, according to The Jerusalem Post. Hamas regularly uses civilians – even children – as human shields to deter attacks, and operates within hospitals, schools and churches for the same reason.

🔻 The past 24hrs: The IDF conducted raids in Gazan territory to eliminate the threat of terrorist cells and infrastructure. Soldiers collected evidence that will aid in📍locating hostages. The IAF continued striking Hamas terrorist targets and anti-tank missile launchers in… pic.twitter.com/QEr9KCM7R7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

The IDF confirmed that it killed two top Hamas commanders – one of whom spearheaded the initial terrorist attack – during airstrikes on Saturday. The IDF began launching airstrikes shortly after Hamas began its attacks, and has employed its Iron Dome defense system to deter incoming missiles from Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF is on high alert that Hezbollah, a Lebanese terrorist organization, will launch a separate attack from the northern border. It could potentially be more deadly than the attacks by Hamas, as Hezbollah has greater military capabilities than its former.

On Friday, Israel sounded the alarm to civilians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate ahead of its ground assault. Over 1,000,000 Gaza residents have fled their homes in the past 24 hours, and many are seeking refuge at schools and shelters, according to the WSJ.

The U.S. has supported Israel’s right to defend itself and is delivering increased military and humanitarian aid to the region, according to the WSJ. President Joe Biden reaffirmed that the U.S. “[stands] with Israel” and denounced Hamas as a “sheer evil” organization, during a speech on Tuesday, according to the WSJ.

“We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack,” Biden said, the WSJ reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.