Former FBI Agent Slams Dems’ ‘Extremely Dangerous’ View That US Should ‘Take In Anyone’ After Hamas Attacks

A former FBI agent took aim at Democrats over their suggestion that America take in refugees from Gaza on Tuesday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Former FBI agent Nicole Parker said that there is a “very huge target” on the United States. She argued that many on the left are deeply sympathetic to Palestinians in Gaza and believe America should “take in anyone” as a result. However, Parker argues, their proposals are “extremely dangerous.” (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Member Congressman Wants The US To Accept Palestinian Refugees)

“We have to know who is in our country,” she said.

She argued that the U.S. already has its own problems, including a crisis at the border. She said that even those who come into the country legally could be a threat due to lax vetting, citing the recent attacks in Belgium.

Host Jesse Watters said that many Palestinians applauded 9/11, and asked how it would be possible to vet them. He also stated that President Joe Biden claimed that Gaza residents could be effectively vetted, a point that Watters doubts.

“The vetting process is very complicated and difficult,” she said.

She stated that many of the apparently vetted immigrants will use the Israel-Hamas war as an “opportunity to act up in violence.” The former FBI agent added that there are “dormant terrorist groups” lurking in the periphery, waiting to use the Israel-Hamas conflict as an “opportunity” to inflict violence on the U.S.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Monday backtracked comments she had made on the issue.

“There are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule. They want to be free from all of that. And America’s always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists. And that’s what we have to do,” Haley told CNN. A spokesman later told Real Clear News that Haley “opposes the U.S. taking in Gazans” and that she believes that “Hamas-supporting countries like Iran, Qatar, and Turkey should take any refugees.”

Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Monday that America has a “historic role” in allowing refugees from all over the world to start over in the country.