Hot Mic Catches Brian Kilmeade Muttering ‘Dumbass’ After GOP Rep Votes For McCarthy

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade could be heard on air muttering “dumbass” after Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska did not vote for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for House speaker Tuesday.

Bacon was the first Republican to not vote for Jordan in the speakership in Tuesday’s vote, following the Oct. 3 ouster of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, with eight Republicans joining 208 Democrats in voting for a motion to vacate the chair. (RELATED: Trump Endorses Jim Jordan For Speaker Of The House)

WATCH:

At least 13 Republican members of the House of Representatives did not vote for Jordan in the first ballot.

Without a speaker, the House of Representatives cannot vote on legislation, including funding for the government to avoid government shutdowns.

Kilmeade did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

