Corporate Media Mass Stealth-Edits Headlines After Blindly Parroting Hamas To Blame Israel For Hospital Bombing

Corporate media rushed to blame Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital Tuesday based solely on claims from Hamas.

Prominent outlets including CNN, Reuters and the Associated Press immediately took the word of Hamas by framing the devastating bombing of Baptist Hospital as Israel’s responsibility, despite the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) pinning responsibility on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Despite unconfirmed reports about the culprit for the bombing, corporate media reported in its headlines and ledes that an Israeli airstrike caused the bombing without any evidence beyond Hamas claims.

CNN headlined its story, “Israel hits hospital and school in Gaza as blockade cripples healthcare system,” without any attempts to hedge the unconfirmed reports. It later stealth edited the headline to read, “Israel accused of blasting hospital and school in Gaza as blockade cripples healthcare system.”

CNN ran with that headline despite the article citing IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, who reportedly said at the time it was “unclear” whether Israel had any involvement with the bombing.

The Wall Street Journal led its website with the headline, “Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital Kills More Than 500, Palestinian Officials Say.” Reuters’ report blamed an Israeli airstrike in the lede, and included further down in the article that Israeli officials had “no details” on the bombing. The wire service’s White House correspondent tweeted definitively that Israel was responsible for the explosion.

GAZA, Oct 17 (Reuters) – An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people.

The reported strike was the bloodiest single incident since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against Gaza. — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) October 17, 2023

“An Israeli air strike killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said, and the United Nations said an Israeli strike also hit one of its schools being used as a shelter,” the lede in the Reuters article read.

The Associated Press also initially reported that Israeli airstrikes were the alleged cause of the hospital’s bombing with the headline, “Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says.” The piece went into detail on Israel blocking Palestinians’ access to water, fuel and food since Hamas’ relentless Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

The outlet later stealth edited to soften its report by changing its copy and the headline twice. The headline first changed to Hamas-run Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on hospital kills hundreds,” and later changed to “Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast.”

Headline revised again: “Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame” pic.twitter.com/Qmbs9iyHY3 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 17, 2023

“In the south, Israeli airstrikes killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure Tuesday as U.S. officials worked to convince Israel to allow delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals after days of failed hopes for an opening in the siege,” the AP originally wrote.

The piece now reads, “Throughout the day Tuesday, airstrikes killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure in the southern half of the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military had told Palestinians to evacuate to.” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Israel Hamas Coverage Coincides With 33% Ratings Dip)

CNN, The Wall Street Journal and other corporate outlets are blindly following Hamas’ attempt to blame Israel for the bombing of Baptist Hospital in Gaza. Israeli officials have disputed these reports, saying the bombing was caused by a misfired rocket launch by Hamas pic.twitter.com/AIjpQeHtxg — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) October 17, 2023

The New York Times also changed its headline on the report three times after initially citing Hamas. It originally published the headline, “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds In Hospital, Palestinians Say,” and later changed it to “At Least 500 Dead in Strike on Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say.” The outlet then changed the word “Strike” to “Blast.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hagari said an analysis conducted by the IDF concluded that a “failed rocket launch” by Hamas terrorists hit the hospital.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.

An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2023

“From the analysis of the operational systems of the IDF, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit,” Hagari said. “According to intelligence information, from several sources we have, the GAP organization is responsible for the failed shooting that hit the hospital.”

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, two vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause, immediately blamed Israel in Tuesday tweets.

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate and ceasefire & help de-escalate,” Tlaib tweeted. “You war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslim Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

“Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific. @POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter,” Omar wrote.