Israeli Soldiers Found Babies Beheaded By Hamas, IDF Says

Hamas slaughtered approximately 40 babies, beheading some of them, during its weekend terrorist attack on Israel, an i24NEWS reporter said Tuesday.

Hamas terrorists breached Israel’s border with Gaza Saturday, resulting in the deaths of more than 900 Israelis, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The babies were located just a quarter-mile from Gaza’s border in Kfar Aza, according to i24, which cited conversations with IDF soldiers on the ground. (RELATED: Hamas Threatens To Execute Israeli Civilian Hostages And Broadcast It)

“About 40 babies were taken out on gurneys. … Cribs overturned, strollers left behind, doors left wide open,” i24 correspondent Nicole Zedeck reported on air, citing conversations with the soldiers.

“Babies, their heads cut off, that’s what they said,” she added.

A spokesperson for the IDF told Business Insider that decapitated corpses had been found, but that the number of them was not yet known.

“We can not confirm any numbers. What happened in Kibbutz Kfar Aza is a massacre in which women children, toddlers and elderly were brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action,” the spokesperson later said, according to Business Insider.

The area remains an active scene for the IDF, which is working to clear booby traps and recover bodies of victims, according to i24.

“You can see some of these soldiers right now comforting each other, many of them reserves who jumped into action leaving their own families behind as well, not knowing the sheer horror that they were about to come to,” Zedeck said.

i24NEWS Correspondent @Nicole_Zedek reports from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a quarter-mile from the Gaza border, and recounts the atrocities that were committed in the small community which remains an active scene as soldiers clear booby traps and recover the bodies of dozens of victims pic.twitter.com/J4ZfWZQYHp — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

Hamas has also fired more than 4,500 rockets towards Israel , according to the IDF. Israel has responded by striking terrorist targets in Gaza.

The IDF didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

