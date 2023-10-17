Israeli Opposition Leader Tells CNN Host To Take Her Humanitarian Concerns To Hamas

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid told CNN’s Christian Amanpour to take her humanitarian concerns to Hamas rather than Israel.

Amanpour told CNN “This Morning” that Lapid was trying to put all the “blame for all the humanitarian crisis in Gaza right on Hamas’ shoulders.”

“Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza alike are the victims of Hamas. So every question you might have about humanitarian issues, you should direct at Hamas. This is not our wrongdoing. Everybody around on both sides of the border, in Israel and in Gaza, are the victims of Hamas. This is why we must go in there and make sure Hamas is eliminated once and for all. We will not have Hamas on our border anymore,” Lapid told Amanpour during the pre-taped interview.

WATCH:

“Is your first priority the hostages? Because now you say there are 199. What is your first priority when you go in?” Amanpour asked. (RELATED: ‘Israel Should Stop’: Democrats At Odds Over Israel Policy Following Hamas Terror Attacks)

“Well, I wish we could have a first priority. We have to deal with both issues at the same time. Of course, the first thing we want is our babies back home, and we are going to do everything in our power to bring them back home.”

Israel has cut off electricity and water supply to Gaza, offering to restore the power if Hamas will release the nearly 200 hostages that have been held. Others, like members of the Squad, have called on Congress to prevent Israel from allegedly carrying out an “ethnic cleansing of Palestine” as the Jewish state bombs Hamas targets.

Israel warned all residents of Gaza to leave ahead of the airstrikes and gave them a 24-hour notice. Hamas, however, told civilians to remain where they were.

Hamas, however, has not formally agreed to the deal and has also allegedly had its health ministry steal fuel and medical equipment that was intended for humanitarian use from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.