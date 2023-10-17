Man Caught Having Sex With Stuffed Animal Charged With Public Indecency, Meth Possession: Cops

An Arkansas man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sexual indecency after an officer caught the individual performing lewd acts with a stuffed animal, KAIT News reported.

Police arrested 55-year-old Theodore T. Morgavan, III after a Baxter County sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw a vehicle “rocking” in a store parking lot. That’s when the officer saw Morgavan “having sex with a stuffed animal,” the affidavit said, according to KAIT News.

Morgavan was reportedly charged with possession of a controlled substance; furnishing, possession or using prohibited articles; possession of drug paraphernalia and public sexual indecency. Police booked the individual at the Baxter County Detention Center, and a judge set his bond at $5,000, according to KAIT News.

The Arkansas Department of Community Correction had an active search waiver for Morgavan, so the deputy was within his rights to search the man’s vehicle, KAIT News noted. (RELATED: ‘It’s My Birthday Today!’: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Touching Himself In Resort’s Hot Tub)

Upon doing so, he reportedly found a purse containing two marijuana pipes and a syringe. During Morgavan’s booking, another deputy found approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit said, according to KAIT News.

Morgavan appeared in court Oct. 16 and pleaded not guilty, the outlet reported. He is reportedly due for another trial Oct. 30.

The incident is reminiscent of a time when police arrested a Florida man who allegedly had sex with a stuffed “Olaf” inside a Target in St. Petersburg. Eyewitnesses allegedly saw him “dry hump” the toy.