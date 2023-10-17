Nordstrom Fired And Banned Troy Aikman’s Girlfriend After Accusing Her Of Stealing: REPORT

Dallas Cowboys ex-quarterback Troy Aikman’s girlfriend, Haley Clark, was reportedly fired from her job at Nordstrom over theft allegations.

The allegations against Clark date back to October 2017, according to court docs obtained by Daily Mail in a Monday report. Clark worked for Trunk Club, a now-closed Nordstrom-owned company, and was accused of improperly using her employee discount to nab $3,924.44 worth of items, the outlet reported. She was fired from her position in light of the allegations, according to Daily Mail.

Troy Aikman’s girlfriend, Haley Clark, accused of scamming Nordstrom https://t.co/2jeUVxrsR5 pic.twitter.com/Ew8YOXKIyT — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2023

Nordstrom further accused Clark of scamming the company by using another employee’s Nordstrom Notes rewards card to make unauthorized purchases from the store, Daily Mail reported.

“Plaintiff allowed her friends and relatives to make purchases using her Nordstrom employee discount in direct violation of Nordstrom policy,” Nordstrom said in the court docs, according to Daily Mail.

The department store demanded Clark repay the money she allegedly took from the company, the outlet reported.

Clark was also temporarily banned from attending all Nordstrom stores, according to the outlet. She reportedly signed paperwork admitting she understood the theft accusations and acknowledged she was not permitted to enter any of the department giant’s stores, including Nordstrom Rack, for a two-year period, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Actor Ray Buffer Charged Over Stolen Comic Books)

Clark later filed a lawsuit against Nordstrom in 2018, denying all allegations made against her and demanding more than $200,000 in damages, Daily Mail reported. “Plaintiff alleges that she was detained in a deliberately intimidating environment for the purpose of being coerced into signing various documents, including one purporting to be a promissory note evidencing a debt to Nordstrom,” Clark’s legal filing reads, according to the outlet.

The parties reached a settlement in the case in 2019, her lawyer, Matthew Browne, told Daily Mail.

Clark and Aikman have been romantically linked since at least the start of 2023.