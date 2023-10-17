‘We Need A Speaker’: Jim Jordan Backers Fume After GOP Firebrand Falls Short On First-Round Vote

Numerous House Republicans expressed frustration following the first failed vote of Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan for speaker on Tuesday.

Jordan didn’t receive the necessary 217 floor votes to secure the gavel during the first round, during which 20 Republicans didn’t support the GOP nominee for speaker and Democrats tapped Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the role. Several House Republicans fumed at the Jordan holdouts, and encouraged them to change their mind during the next vote, in comments to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“They’re endangering lives right now. We’re the only ones who can push this Administration to save them and we’re not doing that,” Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida told the DCNF, nodding to the wars in Israel and Ukraine. “I’m asking the detractors to take a step back.”

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida told the DCNF that he “hope[s] they come to Jordan,” following the vote.

“I don’t know why they voted against Jordan,” Donalds told reporters. (RELATED: Here Are The 20 Republicans Who Voted Against Jim Jordan For Speaker In First Ballot Vote)

NEW: Jim Jordan Fails To Receive Enough Votes For Speaker Of The House In First Round Of Votes Read who voted against him and more here for @DailyCaller: https://t.co/LV3clrUTkP — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 17, 2023

“Many people thought they can raise money off of voting for McCarthy,” Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden told the DCNF. “I didn’t come here for reality TV.”

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans, New York Rep. Mike Lawler and California Rep. Doug LaMalfa voted for McCarthy instead of Jordan.

“The grassroots and the constituents of members who voted against Jordan want Jim Jordan,” Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told the DCNF.

Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin expressed frustration to the DCNF regarding the motion to vacate filed by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Democracy is messy,” Steil told the DCNF. “This is all because some worked with Democrats to pass a motion to vacate.”

Rep. Keith Self of Pennsylvania equated the situation to McCarthy’s speakership bid in January where he won the gavel on the 15th vote.

“This is a similar circumstance to McCarthy in January,” Self told reporters after the first round of voting. “We’re two weeks into this today. We need a speaker to get back to business.”

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for California Rep. Mike Garcia, Michigan Rep. John James voted for Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole and Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz voted for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

New York Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota voted for former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin for speaker.

Texas Reps. Kay Granger and Tony Gonzales, Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, Florida Reps. John Rutherford and Mario Díaz-Balart, Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack all voted for Scalise, who withdrew from the speaker’s race last week.

“The House needs a speaker as soon as possible. Expect another round of votes today. It’s time for Republicans to come together,” Jordan spokesperson Russell Dye told the DCNF in a statement.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.