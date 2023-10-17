Here Are The 20 Republicans Who Voted Against Jim Jordan For Speaker In First Ballot Vote

Twenty Republicans came out voting against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House during the first ballot vote Tuesday.

After the first rounds of votes, Jordan was shy of the necessary 217 votes to win the Speakership. The final quorum call put the House attendance at 432, meaning 217 remains the majority threshold unless members voted “present” during the roll call vote for speaker.

Ahead of the vote, Jordan told reporters he was “feeling good.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Donors Pledge To Withhold Funding From GOP Members Who Vote Against Jim Jordan For Speaker)

Here Are The Names Of The 20 Republicans:

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon voted for former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck voted for Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

Oregon Rep. Lori Michelle Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy.

Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for California Rep. Mike Garcia.

New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito voted for former New York GOP Governor nominee Lee Zeldin.

New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino voted for Zeldin.

Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez voted for McCarthy.

Texas Rep. Kay Granger voted for Scalise

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzalez voted for Scalise.

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelley voted for Scalise.

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans voted for McCarthy.

New York Rep. Mike Lawler voted for McCarthy.

New York Rep. Nick LaLota voted for Zeldin.

Florida Rep. John Rutherford voted for Scalise.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson voted for Scalise.

Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack voted Scalise.

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz voted for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

California Rep. Doug LaMalfa voted for McCarthy.

Michigan Rep. John James ended up voting for Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole.

Florida Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart voted for Scalise.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Monday that he would endorse Jordan to become the next Speaker. Many other Republicans followed after McCarthy’s endorsement. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Fails To Receive Enough Votes For Speaker Of The House In First Round Of Votes)

In early October, the U.S. House voted to remove McCarthy as speaker after Democrats joined with eight House Republicans to vote for a motion to vacate the chair.