Ex-Marine GameStop Manager Allegedly Shoots Suspected Shoplifter Dead

A U.S. military veteran manager allegedly opened fire after a suspected shoplifter reportedly tried to steal from a Pembroke Pines, Florida, GameStop on Tuesday night, according to Local 10.

The GameStop worker who allegedly opened fire, 33-year-old Derrick Guerrero, was arrested following the shooting, according to Local 10. The alleged shoplifter reportedly hung around the store for over an hour, before asking Guerrero to grab some items from the back of the store. The victim allegedly tried to steal merchandise which reportedly prompted the ex-Marine manager to open fire, Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques told the outlet.

“When the manager went to retrieve that merchandise, the victim went behind the front counter of the business to shoplift some merchandise and leave the store with that merchandise,” Xiques explained to the outlet. The veteran allegedly took out a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot which struck the shoplifter in the torso, officials told Local 10. (RELATED: Store Owner Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Shooting 14-Year-Old Suspected Of Shoplifting)

The alleged shoplifter reportedly made his way to a getaway car driven by his girlfriend, the outlet noted. She reportedly realized her boyfriend was unresponsive, prompting her to stop and call the police, Local 10 reported. He was taken to a local hospital by first responders, where he later died from his injuries. (RELATED: ‘He Was Killed For … $14’: Footage Reveals Security Guard Shooting Alleged Shoplifter)

Guerrero was charged with manslaughter, Local 10 reported. He reportedly served in the Marine Corps for a decade. Prior to this incident, Guerrero had never been arrested before. As of Wednesday, Guerrero has posted $25,000 bond and “will be fitted for a GPS monitoring device and be forced to surrender any firearms he owns upon his release,” Local 10 reported.