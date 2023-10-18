EXCLUSIVE: Attorney General Ken Paxton Sends Warning To Companies Using ESG Practices

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton will release an advisory Wednesday that gives updates and guidance on the enforcement of laws passed by the state that restrict government entities from granting large contracts to companies that boycott energy companies, discriminate against firearm entities or associations, or boycott Israel, the Daily Caller has learned first.

Texas passed a law that states no Texas governmental entity is allowed to enter into a contract with companies that practice these for the purchase of goods or services with a value of $100,000 or more. Paxton’s advisory will remind companies of the law.

“The Office of the Attorney General will continue to vigorously enforce our laws that prevent taxpayer funds from going to companies whose ‘ESG’ policies harm Texans or key Texas industries,” Paxton told the Caller before releasing the advisory. (RELATED: Ken Paxton Acquitted In Impeachment Trial)

READ THE ADVISORY HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Companies who discriminate against firearms businesses and organizations, the oil and gas industry, or the nation of Israel will not enjoy the opportunity and privilege of winning public contracts in Texas,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ken Paxton Files Criminal Complaints Against House Impeachment Managers, Reports Crimes)

The advisory also states that companies that contract with governmental entities are required to verify in writing that they do not and will not boycott energy companies, have a practice, policy, guidance, or directive that discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association, and or boycott Israel.