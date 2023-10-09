EXCLUSIVE: Ken Paxton Files Criminal Complaints Against House Impeachment Managers, Reports Crimes

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton will file criminal complaints Monday morning against the state House Board of Managers for allegedly releasing his personal information, such as his home address, the Daily Caller has exclusively learned.

Paxton said the House impeachment managers had a desire to threaten him with the goal of harming him when they released his home address in an Oct. 2 document release. Paxton will be filing complaints with every manager’s county prosecutor. He also is calling for all of the districts to investigate “the criminal offenses that have been committed.”

“My family and I receive multiple threats of violence. The legislature passed an anti-doxing law to stop the far left from using intimidation tactics like leaking or releasing personal information that would allow nefarious individuals to do harm to elected officials. The impeachment managers clearly have a desire to threaten me with harm when they released this information last week,” Paxton told the Caller before filing the complaints.

“I’m imploring their local prosecutors in each individual district to investigate the criminal offenses that have been committed,” Paxton added. (RELATED: ROOKE: Paxton, You Idiot, You Risked Your Legacy)

Paxton will be citing Texas Statute 42.074. The 88th Legislature passed House Bill 611, which was signed into law and codified in Texas Penal Code Section 42.074, effective Sept. 1, 2023.

The statute states that “a person commits an offense if the person posts on a publicly accessible website the residence address or telephone number of an individual with the intent to cause harm or a threat of harm to the individual or a member of the individual’s family or household.”

Paxton was acquitted in his impeachment trial on Sept. 18 after lawmakers tried to impeach the attorney general for alleged corruption, bribery, obstruction and more.

Paxton will file the complaints early Monday morning, The Caller has learned.