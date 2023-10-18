Fox News Guest Suggests Using ‘Hillary’s Deprogramming Camps’ For Pro-Hamas Protesters

A guest on Fox News said Wednesday that college students at anti-Israel protests should be sent to “Hillary’s deprogramming camps,” referencing a comment the former Secretary of State made regarding supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Multiple demonstrations took place across U.S. college campuses supporting Palestinians after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack terrorist attack on locations in southern Israel that killed over 1,400 people. Steve Hilton discussed the protests with “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith and referenced remarks made by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on Oct. 5, in which she said that supporters of Trump needed “formal deprogramming” to “break” what she called a “cult.”

“Along with all this vile anti-Semitism that is being taught under the guise of Palestinian politics, it’s part of a general anti-Americanism that we are seeing, and a complete collapse in the values that are so fundamental to our country,” Hilton said. “It makes me think that maybe this is the moment for Hillary’s deprogramming camps because what else do you do with the current generation that have absorbed the brainwashing over years?” (RELATED: ‘This Is Your Legacy’: Ingraham Lights Into Elite University Donors For Supporting ‘Cesspool’ Of ‘Hatred’)

WATCH:



Davis Polk law firm rescinded job offers to law students from Harvard and Columbia who had signed letters expressing anti-Israel sentiments.

“What we are seeing here are the consequences of the ideological takeover of the hard left of our education system, and we have let it happen year after year, actually decade after decade, and now you are seeing the consequences of that where these astonishing numbers,” Hilton told Smith earlier in the segment. “I mean, you have to ask, what would they have said about the holocaust in that case? Would they have come up with some justification for that?”

“It is absolutely disgusting, but actually in many ways it’s on us. We have allowed this to happen, this takeover of our institutions, the so-called elite institutions, and what it really means is that we have to focus once this immediate crisis has passed, we have to focus on taking back control of these organizations,” Hilton added.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.