World

GoPro Footage Shows Hamas Fighters Breaching Border, Shooting Civilians

Screenshot Of Hamas Fighters GoPro Breaching Israeli Gaza Border In Oct. 7 Assault

Screenshot/Twitter/@morphiaz

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

GoPro cameras show Hamas fighters breaching the Israeli border and shooting into civilian homes during their Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, The Times of Israel reported Wednesday.

The group South First Responders released the footage Monday on Telegram, and it shows how Hamas terrorists managed to breach Israel’s border barriers and enter into civilian communities, according to The Times of Israel. (RELATED: REPORT: Israel Defense Forces Spox Says It’s Found 1,500 Dead Terrorists In Israel)

The GoPro footage shows how these Hamas units were initially based in civilian homes in Gaza, and how heavily armed units with motorbikes attacked Israel’s border defenses.

These fast-moving and heavily-armed forces were taped breaching and blowing up several layers of defenses meant to protect Israeli civilians.

The next clip demonstrates the Hamas groups once inside an Israeli civilian community. They appear to be “shooting indiscriminately at houses” where people reportedly were “hiding in shelters from rocket fire.”

Comrades apparently abandoned a wounded Hamas gunman, taking his weapons and ammunition while leaving him to his fate.

The final clip from the GoPro shows a Hamas member dying in a battle with Israeli Community Guards that lasted over six hours.