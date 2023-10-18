GoPro Footage Shows Hamas Fighters Breaching Border, Shooting Civilians

GoPro cameras show Hamas fighters breaching the Israeli border and shooting into civilian homes during their Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, The Times of Israel reported Wednesday.

The group South First Responders released the footage Monday on Telegram, and it shows how Hamas terrorists managed to breach Israel’s border barriers and enter into civilian communities, according to The Times of Israel. (RELATED: REPORT: Israel Defense Forces Spox Says It’s Found 1,500 Dead Terrorists In Israel)

The GoPro footage shows how these Hamas units were initially based in civilian homes in Gaza, and how heavily armed units with motorbikes attacked Israel’s border defenses.

136/n – 10/16/2023 17:39 Description: As we have seen throughout, the terrorist force was based out of a civilian home (likely in southern Gaza near Kerem Shalom). The large force organizes with heavy weapons and proceeds on motorbike to the attack. pic.twitter.com/rQdXxcxPVQ — Luís Da Cruz (@morphiaz) October 16, 2023

These fast-moving and heavily-armed forces were taped breaching and blowing up several layers of defenses meant to protect Israeli civilians.

137/n – 10/16/2023 17:43 Description: In these next videos we see the force arrive to the area and detonate multiple barriers meant to protect the Kibbutz residents. The terrorists blow a hole through the wall to reach civilian areas. pic.twitter.com/9oealhERU7 — Luís Da Cruz (@morphiaz) October 16, 2023

The next clip demonstrates the Hamas groups once inside an Israeli civilian community. They appear to be “shooting indiscriminately at houses” where people reportedly were “hiding in shelters from rocket fire.”

138/n – 10/16/2023 17:43 Description: In the next clip, the terrorists begin shooting indiscriminantly at houses, whose occpuands are apparently hiding in shelters from rocket fire. pic.twitter.com/2q1ge1kkoc — Luís Da Cruz (@morphiaz) October 16, 2023

Comrades apparently abandoned a wounded Hamas gunman, taking his weapons and ammunition while leaving him to his fate.

139/n – 10/16/2023 17:54 Description: In this clip, we see a new angle of Hamas’ brutality, this time toward its own people. During the attack, a small force of Community Guards begins engaging the terrorists (not seen in the clip). One of the terrorists is injure (in what the… pic.twitter.com/Zs2iRCCSiC — Luís Da Cruz (@morphiaz) October 16, 2023

The final clip from the GoPro shows a Hamas member dying in a battle with Israeli Community Guards that lasted over six hours.