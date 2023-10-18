‘Human Satan’ Reportedly Amputates Three Of His Fingers, Turning His Hands Into Claws

A man known as the “Human Satan” has amputated three of his fingers to turn his hands into claws, news.com.au reports.

Michel “Diabao” Praddo received a procedure removing his pinky and ring fingers on his right hand and the ring finger on his left hand, news.com.au reported Oct. 18.

Tattooed ‘Human Satan’ undergoes gruesome surgery to transform hands into claws https://t.co/EuPjbJf2hL pic.twitter.com/stZHx5EFRQ — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2023

The 49-year-old Brazilian shared images of his new body modifications on social media, the outlet reported. He said he was hesitant to disfigure his hands because he feared it would impact his work as a tattoo artist.

“At first, it was very difficult, but it didn’t take long to get back to tattooing almost normally,” Praddo said, according to news.com.au. “Sometimes, I have pain and a phantom sensation, which still leaves me confused when working or doing other things.”

Praddo has received 33 horn implants on his head, earning him the Guinness World Record for having the most subdermal “horn” implants. He has received over 60 procedures across approximately 85% of his body in his dedication to altering his appearance, news.com.au reported. (RELATED: ‘Just Decorations For Fun’: Halloween Display Featuring Decapitated Jesus Outrages Community)

“I really wanted to change myself, and I was very satisfied,” Praddo said.

Praddo plans to receive the same procedure to turn his left hand into a claw, which he calls “Las Garras,” the outlet reported. He aspires to become the world’s most modified man, having already removed his ears, nose, nipples and the ring finger of his left hand.