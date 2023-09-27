‘Just Decorations For Fun’: Halloween Display Featuring Decapitated Jesus Outrages Community

A Halloween lawn display featuring a decapitated Jesus Christ and a bloody devil holding his head offended neighbors in a Bucktown, Louisiana, community.

Vic Miorana defended his graphic display against local threats and complaints, explaining that he always decorates extravagantly for the holiday, WDSU reported. Miorana also incorporated bloody nuns, a priest, ghouls, skeletons and tombstones into the blasphemous scene, the outlet noted.

“This is just decorations for fun. It’s not a real Jesus, these are foam props I made,” Miorana said, per WDSU.

Miorana was not the only one confronted about the Halloween display. Miorana’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his child broke up with him because of the harassment she experienced, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Singer Divorces Victorian Ghost Husband After He Allegedly Cheated On Her With Marilyn Monroe)

Moirana apologized to the community but refused to take down his Halloween decorations, according to the outlet.

“It’s over the principle. I have my rights and I refuse to back down,” Miorana told WDSU. “I love to scare people. I worked in haunted houses. I hope to own my own haunted house one day, you know, and this is what scares people.”