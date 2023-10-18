NHL Player Cole Perfetti Dangerously Checks Up-And-Comer Face First Into The Boards

In the recent match-up between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Jets’ forward Cole Perfetti’s face smashed into the boards after he was hit from behind by Kings’ Andreas Englund.

During the second quarter of the game, it appeared that Perfetti’s face directly hit the boards after he collided with Englund. Despite the seemingly severe incident, the referee chose not to make a call on the play. On the video posted on X, it seemed like Perfetti was really hit hard but he did not sustain any injuries from the incident, Sporks Keeda reported.

Although he was unscathed, fans were shocked and dismayed that no call was made. One fan even said on X, “As a Kings fan, this hit really sucked. I’m hoping Englund gets a suspension from it. Even a hefty fine would be nice. With Parros calling the shots, I’m guessing nothing comes from it. Perfetti DESERVES justice. That kid’s a STUD!”

A very dangerous hit by Andreas Englund, smashing Cole Perfetti face-first into the boards#GoJetsGo | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/i8Rf7SNyAk — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 18, 2023

As for the game’s scoreline, the Los Angeles Kings asserted their dominance, holding a commanding 5-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets. The Kings took an early lead in the first period, with Pierre-Luc Dubois putting them on the board at the 11:01 mark, Sports Keeda added. Five minutes later, Trevor Moore extended their lead to 2-0. The second period, however, remained goalless for both teams. (RELATED: Death Of Connecticut High School Hockey Player From Sliced Neck Ruled Accidental)

Heading into the third and final period, the Kings continued to press their advantage. Arthur Kallivey, with an assist from Moore, secured a 3-0 lead for the Kings. Moore, having a standout performance, notched his second goal of the game, pushing the score to 4-0 in favor of the Kings.

The final score of the game was 5-1, with the Kings earning their first victory of the season, Associated Press reported.