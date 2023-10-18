Rashida Tlaib Sobs As She Repeats Hamas Claim About Hospital Bombing

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib sobbed during a Wednesday speech as she repeated Hamas’ disputed claim that an Israeli airstrike kill hundreds of people at a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

A blast on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City left over 500 dead Tuesday night, Gazan authorities claimed. Officials with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have denied Hamas’ claim that an Israeli airstrike caused the bombing, blaming the explosion instead on a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Subsequent analysis has questioned the initially reported death toll and suggested that that the rocket struck the parking lot and caused no significant damage to hospital structures.

Tlaib, along with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have refused to retract their claims repeating Hamas’ accusations against Israel. The Michigan congresswoman, who is outspokenly pro-Palestine, attended a rally calling for a ceasefire.

“To continue to watch people think it’s okay to bomb a hospital where children … you know what’s so hard sometimes is watching those videos and the people telling the kids, ‘Don’t cry.’ I’m like, ‘Let them cry,'” Tlaib said while beginning to cry herself. “And they’re shaking, and you know this, they keep telling them not to cry. They can cry, I can cry, we all can cry. If we’re not crying, something is wrong and so I’m telling you right now, President [Joe] Biden, not all of America is with you on this one.”

She then accused the U.S. of remaining silent as Israel commits “genocide” and told the crowd at her rally that they are on the “right side of history.” (RELATED: Alyssa Farah Griffin Condemns Far-Left Dems For Pushing Hamas Propaganda On Hospital Bombing)

Tlaib accused Biden of allowing “war and destruction” against Palestine after claiming that Israel bombed the hospital without evidence.

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate,” Tlaib wrote in a Tuesday tweet. “Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an analysis conducted by the IDF concluded that a “failed rocket launch” from Gazan terrorists caused the explosion at the hospital.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.

Biden told Netanyahu that it appears “the other team” is responsible for the bombing during his visit to Israel on Tuesday night, and the U.S. has reportedly collected “high confidence” intelligence indicating that a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfired and hit the hospital.

Tlaib recently refused to give any comment about the slaughter of Israeli infants at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

She previously cried during a 2019 hearing as she discussed children being separated from accompanying adults at the U.S.-Mexico border.