Alyssa Farah Griffin Condemns Far-Left Dems For Pushing Hamas Propaganda On Hospital Bombing

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Wednesday for pushing Hamas propaganda relating to a devastating hospital bombing.

The representatives and corporate media have parroted Hamas’ allegations that an Israeli airstrike killed over 500 people at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night. Tlaib and Omar have yet to retract their statements after Israeli and U.S. intelligence reportedly found it was most likely a Hamas-aligned rocket that caused the explosion.

“I want to say, shame on Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar because they played a role in the fact that this agreement with the Arab nations he [President Joe Biden] was gonna meet with fell apart,” Griffin said. “And we now know that this hospital attack that took place, Biden said he is very confident that it was not the Israelis that did it, it was likely Islamic Jihad and that’s because of U.S. Defense intelligence footage that’s been analyzed. What happened is people, like you said, people got angry and outraged.”

“People took it to the streets in the middle of the night to protest allegedly civilians being killed by Israel, and it turns out that very, very likely was not true, and shame on those congresswomen for not walking back those wrong statements that they made,” she concluded.

Tlaib claimed, without evidence, that Israel blew up the hospital and accused Biden of allowing the bombing to happen by refusing to ceasefire and “help de-escalate.” (RELATED: Corporate Media Mass Stealth-Edits Headlines After Blindly Parroting Hamas To Blame Israel For Hospital Bombing)

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. [President Biden] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate,” Tlaib tweeted Tuesday. “Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Omar accused Israel of committing a war crime over the bombing.

“Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes,” Omar said Tuesday. “The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific. [President Biden] needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter.”

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023

An analysis conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) concluded a “failed rocket launch” by Hamas terrorists hit the hospital, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.