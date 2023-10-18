Law Schools Encourage Students To Work For Terrorist Organizations

Three American law schools operate web pages encouraging students to work for organizations that have been designated as terror groups, per the Daily Caller.

UCLA’s School of Law and Georgetown Law Center both promote Al-Haq, which was designated by Israel as a terrorist organization, as a potential employment option for graduates. The Northeastern University School of Law also promotes employment with Al-Haq and Addameer, another Israeli-designated terrorist organization.

Nearly all of these jobs are listed alongside normal left-wing organizations like the American Civil Liberties. The ACLU should be downright offended that their group is listed next to a designated terrorist group.

