REPORT: Celebrity Doctor Famous For ‘The Kardashians’ Appearance Behind Bars For NBA Fraud Scheme

Dr. Patrick Khaziran, the chiropractor famous for his appearance on the popular reality show “The Kardashians” and his work with celebrities, is now jailed for a fraud scheme involving former NBA players, TMZ reported Wednesday.

One episode of “The Kardashians” featured a trip to Khaziran’s chiropractic office in Los Angeles, which prosecutors allege served as the center of his plan to defraud $1.3 million from an NBA health insurance plan from 2016 to 2019, the outlet reported. Khaziran created false invoices the players used to bill the NBA’s healthcare plan, despite the players never receiving those medical services, according to TMZ. (RELATED: The Kardashians Brace For ‘Explosive’ Exposé That Could Derail Entire Brand)

Kardashians, Logan Paul Chiropractor Behind Bars For Fraud Scheme With NBA Stars | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/pz1PPxdaaU — TMZ (@TMZ) October 18, 2023

“As a medical provider, Patrick Khaziran had a responsibility not to abuse his position of trust,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, according to a Feb. 7 press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). “Instead, Khaziran used his role as a licensed chiropractor to generate dozens of fraudulent invoices for at least 22 former NBA players. He did this to enrich himself and his co-conspirators at the expense of the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.”

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message that those who engage in health care fraud schemes, particularly medical providers, will face stringent penalties,” Williams continued. Khaziran pocketed about $439,000 of the $1.3 million that was stolen, according to the DOJ. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Dr. Khaziran pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud, the DOJ said in a June 24, 2022, press release.