The Kardashians Brace For ‘Explosive’ Exposé That Could Derail Entire Brand

The trailer for “House of Kardashian” dropped Thursday, and it looks like an absolutely explosive docu-series that dives into the lives of America’s most famous family.

Unlike almost all other television shows about the Kardashians, “House of Kardashian” reportedly had zero creative or editorial input or control from the family itself, and you can tell from just the trailer. Featuring in-depth interviews with Caitlyn Jenner, the trailer alleges the family wanted fame from the beginning and were willing to do anything to get it.

As everyone knows, the Kardashian family shot to fame shortly after Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with her ex-boyfriend was released online. The tape has followed the family throughout their two shows, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and Hulu’s most recent series, “The Kardashians.”

But apparently, the sex tape was just part of their plan for wealth and fame.

When asked how it was working with former wife Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner scoffs, and the trailer fades to black. (RELATED: Hillary, Babe, No One Wants To Get Intimate With You, Even If Kim K Is There Too)

The series creators also interviewed long-time family friend Joe Francis (from “Girls Gone Wild”), and will show us never-before-seen family footage from before the fame, according to Variety. The outlet noted the series is set to be “explosive,” and it seems like it could up-end the entire Kardashian brand.

“The sex tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy,” Francis tells the audience, feeding into a long-held conspiracy theory this was the case. There’s no news on when the series will hit the U.S., but it’ll be available in the U.K. on Oct. 8.