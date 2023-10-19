‘Our Comrades Are In Gaza’: Connecticut Labor Leader Reportedly Resigns After Statements At Rally

The leader of Connecticut’s Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is reportedly stepping down after saying “[o]ur enemies are not in Gaza, our comrades are in Gaza!” according to News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven.

NEW: @seiu_ct executive director @KooperCaraway has resigned after making controversial comments about the Israeli-Gaza war during a recent rally: https://t.co/QOPcezBCcN — John Craven (@johncraven1) October 19, 2023

Executive Director of the SEIU Connecticut State Council Kooper Caraway is reportedly stepping down after his remarks about the Israel-Hamas war gained attention through a Wall Street Journal article, according to Craven.

Speaking at a rally for Palestine in New Haven, Connecticut, Caraway said, “Our bosses, our government want us to think that their enemies must be the enemies of working class people, but they are not,” according to footage shared by Craven.

“Our enemies are not in Gaza, our enemies are the CEOs who are cutting our pay and benefits, our enemies are the politicians who lock our people up and leave them to sleep on the streets. Our enemies are not in Gaza, our comrades are in Gaza!” he said, according to the footage.

The Daily Caller reached out to both SEIU Connecticut and Caraway for confirmation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“The violence in Israel and Palestine is unconscionable. @SEIU stands with all who are suffering, while strongly condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia & hate in all forms,” SEIU President Mary Kay Henry tweeted on Oct. 10.