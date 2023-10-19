‘Courageously Stood Up’: Parents Drop Lawsuit After School District Approves New Trans Policies

Two parents dropped a lawsuit against the Virginia Beach School Board (VBSB) after the board implemented the state’s policies for transgender students, according to The Virginian Pilot.

The lawsuit was filed in September after VBSB chose not to adopt the policies recommended by Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, as recommended by the Virginia State Department of Education (DOE), and argued that by not implementing Youngkin’s policies, which require schools to keep parents informed about changes to their child’s identity, the school board was violating parents’ rights. VBSB voted 9-1 to implement the Virginia DOE’s policies on Oct. 10, and the parents subsequently dropped the lawsuit, according to the Virginian Pilot. (RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Executive Order Eliminating ‘Woke,’ ‘Anti-Women’ Words From Govt Docs)

The parents “courageously stood up for the rights of their children and parents in the Commonwealth,” an attorney for the parents told the Virginian Pilot.

Youngkin’s policies require school officials to keep parents informed if their child identifies as a different sex than their biological sex and if the student wants to participate in sports as a different sex. Parents can also request for their child to be allowed to use a single-sex bathroom if they are concerned about the “privacy and safety” of their child.

Amherst County School Board voted against the implementation of the policy. Many Virginia students walked out of the classroom September in protest of Virginia DOE’s proposed policies in a protest organized by the Pride Liberation Project, a Virginia students LGBTQ group.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and VBSB did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.