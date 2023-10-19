Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Executive Order Eliminating ‘Woke,’ ‘Anti-Women’ Words From Govt Docs

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order at the Arkansas state Capitol Thursday eliminating “woke” language from state documents, according to Little Rock-based outlet Kark News.

Sanders said she considered terms such as “pregnant people,” “birth giver” and “laboring person,” to be “woke” terms, according to Kark News. Huckabee signed the executive order flanked by women and said, “we’re taking a stand against woke nonsense.” (RELATED: GOP Gov Orders China-Tied Agricultural Company To Give Up Land In Her State)

“It’s the left that decided ‘woman’ is a dirty word, that decided we needed to toss out basic biology and basic grammar,” she said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs an executive order banning woke, anti-women words like “pregnant people,” from Arkansas state documents. “It’s the left that decided ‘woman’ is a dirty word, that decided we needed to toss out basic biology and basic grammar.” pic.twitter.com/FuSpKlTa04 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 19, 2023

“Our governor won’t let political correctness get in the way of science,” Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Kay Chandler said, according to Kark News.

The executive order states, “there are things only women can do, like perform the miracle of birth” and said the government should not use language that “erases women.” It also says that words like “womxn,” “chestfeeding” or menstruating person” should not be used in official government documents. “It is the policy of this administration to prohibit the use of woke, anti-women words for official state government business,” the executive order reads.

Sanders signed a bill in March to restrict female bathroom usage to biological females. Sanders also introduced an executive order in January on her first official day in office to combat Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the state.

Sanders did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

