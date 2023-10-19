World

Mob Torches Historic Tunisian Synagogue

Screenshot Of Burnt Synagogue In Tunisia Following Mob Attack

Screenshot/Twitter/@josephhirsch5

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

A mob was filmed storming and setting fire to a historic unused Tunisian synagogue on Tuesday only hours after news broke that Israel had allegedly bombed a Gaza hospital.

Videos show the scene after the mob, which numbered in the hundreds, vandalized the historic synagogue and the grave of a 16th-century rabbi that was a historic pilgrimage site for Jews, the Jerusalem Post reported. (RELATED: Jewish Man Attacked While Entering New York Synagogue Amid Spike In Antisemitic Hate Crimes)

Many members of the mob carried Palestinian flags, and videos of the incident circulated online with pro-Palestine hashtags, the outlet noted.

In 1948 there were 105,000 Jews in Tunisia but by 2019 this community was reduced to around 1,000, the Jewish Virtual Library noted. The Jewish presence in the country dates back to at least Roman times, the outlet noted.

Antisemitic incidents have spiked around the world since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel. A Germany synagogue was firebombed on Wednesday, while videos posted on Oct. 12 showed headscarf-clad women in London taking down posters of missing Israelis.