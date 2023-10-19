EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign To Release Ad Targeting Biden, Dems Over ‘Brainwashing’ Americans

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign will release an ad Thursday targeting President Joe Biden and Democrats, saying Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has found a way to get Biden reelected.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the ad, entitled “Brainwashed.” In the ad, the campaign goes after Clinton for her comments about Trump supporters, saying there needs to be a “formal deprogramming” of “MAGA” supporters during a CNN interview that aired in early October.

“With Trump taking a commanding lead and Bidenomics hurting American families, genius Hillary Clinton has come up with a way for Biden to win,” the narrator says in the ad.

The ad then cuts to the clip of Clinton saying MAGA supports should be deprogrammed, followed by the narrator saying, “A brilliant plan. Here’s what that would look like.”

The video then shows a group of people in lines being yelled at by guards and speakers saying to them, “Pay attention,” “Joe Biden will defeat him,” “Forget Trump,” “This did not happen” and so on.

WATCH:



“Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are trying to brainwash and gaslight the American people into believing they’re actually doing a good job. The fact is their disastrous policies have led to misery and destruction for the American people,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Caller before the ad was released.

The ad then cuts to a clip of Clinton saying, “Biden has done an amazing job.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Weighs In On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship)

“But there’s one small problem. Working Americans are not idiots and they know who’s on their side,” the narrator says. (RELATED: Trump Team Pushes Back On Media Claims That They ‘Forgot’ To Request Jury Trial In NY)

“To American workers watching their take-home pay shrink and watching inflation destroy their family and their lives. To all of you. I have your back,” an audio clip of Trump says in the ad.

The ad is set to be released before Biden’s Oval Office address regarding Israel.