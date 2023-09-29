EXCLUSIVE: Trump Weighs In On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship

TRUMP FORCE ONE — Former President Donald Trump weighed in Thursday morning on the relationship between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with the Daily Caller, Trump said, “I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates )

Kelce and Swift have made waves on the internet since announcing their relationship, with the Washington Post publishing an op-ed Friday with the headline “If anyone should be worried about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce, it’s Trump.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Reacts To Judge Ruling On Property Value, Says Mar-A-Lago Is Worth Around $1.8 Billion)