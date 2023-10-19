‘Give Me A Break’: Josh Hawley Blasts Biden Over Millions In Gaza Aid, Special Ops Photo Gaffe

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri blasted President Joe Biden over a $100 million aid package to the Gaza Strip and a released photo that exposed special operations personnel.

Biden announced the aid package for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip Wednesday, just days after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency posted on X that Hamas stole fuel and other relief supplies. A spokesman for the State Department admitted Thursday that the package of aid could be diverted by the radical Islamic terrorist group. (RELATED: ‘This Is Your Legacy’: Ingraham Lights Into Elite University Donors For Supporting ‘Cesspool’ Of ‘Hatred’)

“These are the same people, Laura, who gave $6 billion to Iran at the same time that Hamas was planning these attacks and Iran was helping them, and now we are supposed to believe that giving them $100 million, our money, our taxpayer money that’s not going to go to the terrorists?” Hawley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Giving it to the Palestinian leaders is not going to go to the terrorists? I mean, please, give me a break.”

WATCH:



“I can’t believe that this is what Joe Biden is doing with Americans’ taxpayer dollars,” Hawley continued. “I can’t wait to hear how he tries to justify it. There is no justification. There shouldn’t be a dollar that goes to Gaza while these attacks are underway.”

Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people and taking at least 200 hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel’s response to the attack will “echo for generations” as Israel began military operations against the terrorist group.

Hawley blasted the Biden administration for accidentally releasing a photo that revealed the identities of several American special operations personnel in Israel. The photo, which the White House released after Biden’s trip, featured hostage rescue specialists sent to assist the Israeli Defense Forces and was later deleted.

“As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused,” a White House spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

The Special Operations Association of America ripped the Biden administration for posting the photo, saying it could endanger the lives of the personnel who appear in the image. The group noted a second version of the photo that blacked out the faces still left identifying features visible, including tattoos and patches.

“These people are so incompetent,” Hawley said. “Let’s not forget what they did in Afghanistan, barely two years ago. The disastrous, chaotic, embarrassing withdrawal that they prosecuted there. And now these people want us to trust their policy in Ukraine. Money without any limit and tell the Israelis what to do. No, thank you.”

“We should say to the Israelis you do what you need to do and we are going to support you,” Hawley added.

