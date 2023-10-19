‘I Do Not Pass Judgement’: Rep. Jim Clyburn Ducks Question About Omar And Tlaib’s Anti-Israel Posts

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina ducked a question about anti-Israel tweets from Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota Thursday.

Tlaib and Omar made the tweets that echoed claims by Hamas that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had bombed a hospital in Gaza, killing over 500 people. The claims were later debunked and an assessment by U.S. intelligence indicted that a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad was responsible for the damage and deaths caused by the blast. (RELATED: ‘Totally Inappropriate’: Trump Rips Biden For Sending $100 Million In Aid To Gaza)

WATCH:



“I’m gonna leave it all up to them,” Clyburn said after NBC News Now host Kristen Welker asked whether Tlaib and Omar should delete the tweets by . “I do not pass judgement in that sort of thing. I stand with the president of the United States, Joe Biden.”

President Joe Biden announced the U.S, would send $100 million in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip Wednesday, just days after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency posted on X that Hamas stole fuel and other relief supplies, even though the State Department admitted Hamas could steal the aid. The Israeli government warned residents of Gaza to evacuate Friday, citing the potential for ground operations by the IDF.

“Was it appropriate for your two colleagues to tweet out something that runs counter to what the president said?” Welker asked Clyburn.

“The tweets went out before the investigations were made,” Clyburn said. “If they did go out before the investigations were made, I understand that, because there are people who thought that it had come from that source.”

The House of Representatives voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Relations Committee over her history of anti-Semitic tweets in February.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.