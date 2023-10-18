‘Totally Inappropriate’: Trump Rips Biden For Sending $100 Million In Aid To Gaza

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden Wednesday for sending $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, calling the move “totally inappropriate.”

Biden announced the aid Wednesday, just days after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency posted on X that Hamas stole fuel and other relief supplies. Hamas attacked multiple locations in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostages. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Seen The History’: Wisconsin Rep Has ‘Zero Confidence’ Biden Admin Will Vet Gaza Refugees)

WATCH:



“This is being led by Iran and you would have never seen this happen. You wouldn’t have seen Ukraine happen either,” Trump said during a break in his civil trial on allegations of fraud.

“You had something about the fact that Biden is sending $100 million to the Palestinians?” Trump asked a reporter.

Israel urged residents of Gaza to evacuate Friday, citing the potential for ground operations against Hamas. People were reportedly killed when a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad hit a hospital in Gaza, according to assessments by U.S. intelligence, even as many media outlets initially echoed claims by Hamas that Israel was responsible.

“I think right now, it’s totally inappropriate. It’s so inappropriate to be doing that right now,” Trump said. “He’s over in Israel and he’s giving money to the Palestinians. I think it’s very inappropriate.”

Biden also received criticism for making concessions to Iran, including arranging for the release of $6 billion held by South Korea for humanitarian aid in exchange for Iran freeing five Americans it held prisoner.

