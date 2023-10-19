‘Truly Disturbing’: John Fetterman Claps Back At Far-Left Lawmakers Who Blamed Israel For Hospital Strike

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania criticized fellow Democrats for their quick decision to blame the Israeli Defense Forces for a missile attack on a hospital in Gaza after the United States assessed that a misfired Islamic Palestinian Jihad rocket was the likely cause.

On Tuesday, an explosion occurred at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which reportedly killed between 400 and 500 civilians, according to multiple reports. After several left-wing Democratic members of Congress quickly blamed Israeli Defense Forces for the attack — claiming they were reckless in responding to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7 — Fetterman responded by calling their rhetoric “truly disturbing.” (RELATED: ‘Shameful’: House Democrats Trade Barbs Over Gaza At Caucus Meeting)

“It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza,” Fetterman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?”

It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza. Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally? — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 18, 2023

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a Palestinian-American who has been strongly criticized for her response to Hamas’ attacks, was one lawmaker who blamed Israel for the strike. Shortly after the attack, Tlaib tweeted, “Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that” and directly criticized President Joe Biden for supporting Israel.

“@POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate,” Tlaib wrote in the same tweet, adding that “[y]our war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslim Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.” The United States has declined to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken deleting a tweet that made such a call.

Tlaib also attracted notoriety for delivering a speech on the National Mall on Wednesday to a rally organized by Jewish Voices for Peace, which later stormed the Cannon House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol complex on Wednesday in support of Gaza, leading to over 300 being arrested. “I continue to watch people who think it’s OK to bomb a hospital where children … it’s so hard to watch those videos,” Tlaib said before crying on stage, adding that “President Biden, not all Americans are with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand that.”

Divisions in the House Democratic Caucus have been apparent over the dispute regarding Hamas, with some Democrats such as Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Dan Goldman of New York taking an avowedly pro-Israel position. Fetterman has vowed to support Israel, writing “I will always stand with Israel and look forward to supporting any military, intelligence, or humanitarian aid to get the job done.”

Tlaib did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

