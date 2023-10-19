Sidney Powell Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Election Case

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to several misdemeanor charges in the Georgia 2020 election case.

Powell’s guilty plea comes the day before jury selection was scheduled for her Oct. 23 trial with co-defendant attorney Kenneth Chesebro. She was among 19 co-defendants indicted on charges in August for allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, including Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act.

Powell is required to write an apology letter and to testify against co-defendants in upcoming proceedings, the judge said during the hearing. Prosecutors recommended Powell be sentenced to 12 months probation for each of the six charges against her, for a total of six years, and required to pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 restitution to Georgia. (RELATED: Georgia Judge Denies Sidney Powell’s Effort To Dismiss Racketeering Case Charges)

She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties. Powell was initially indicted on two felony counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud and four other felony conspiracy counts, along with violating Georgia’s RICO Act.

ALERT: Sidney Powell is pleading guilty in Fulton County, Georgia criminal case pic.twitter.com/asu2bWPQNr — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 19, 2023



Scott Hall, a bail bond business owner who is also a co-defendant in the case, was the first to plead guilty in September.

Powell entered a not guilty plea in August. Earlier this month, her legal team argued the case should be dismissed based on “prosecutorial misconduct.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

