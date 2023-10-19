Texas A&M Professor Called Hamas A ‘Charity Organization’ And ‘Humanitarian Group,’ Students Claim: REPORT

A professor at Texas A&M University has put a positive spin on the terror group Hamas, according to Wednesday reporting by Texas Scorecard.

Sena Karasipahi refers to the antisemitic terror group as a “charity organization” and “humanitarian group” during class, students of the professor told the outlet. Students also claim that Karasipahi denied the Armenian genocide.

The report also claims Karasipahi, who has been at Texas A&M since 2006, teaches that Hamas is not an antisemitic organization. (RELATED: Harvard Divinity Faculty Condemn Israel’s ‘Oppression’ Of Palestinians After Hamas Attacks Leave Over 1,000 Dead)

AGGIES: @TAMU professor Sena Karasipahi of the Bush School of Government is teaching students that Hamas is a ‘charity organization’. If you object reach out to her Dean Frank B. Ashley III @FBA53 and let him know. https://t.co/N7yRO5I9HW — @amuse (@amuse) October 18, 2023

“She says it’s not a religious war and has even claimed that Hamas cannot be anti-Semitic because they are semites themselves,” a student told the outlet. “There are a lot of students that agree with her.”

The student added that the professor’s comments make her feel uncomfortable

“It’s been really difficult to listen to. It’s scary because students trust their professors. That’s what I want to do when I come to school,” she told Texas Scorecard.

The Israel-Hamas war has sparked pro-Palestine protests on college campuses across the country, prompting many donors and alumni to distance themselves from their universities.

Hamas’ founding document calls for the mass killing of Jews and the eradication of Israel.